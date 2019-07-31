Starc unlikely to be in AUS XI for Ashes opener

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to miss out on a berth in the starting XI when the team begins its Ashes campaign at Edgbaston on August 1.

Australia head coach Justin Langer revealed Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson were set to play in the opening Ashes encounter.

While Pattinson will return to Test cricket in more than three years, he is likely to partner Pat Cummins with Starc and Josh Hazlewood fighting it out between them and Peter Siddle for the third pacers' spot.

According to captain Tim Paine, the team have been "way too reliant" on the likes of Starc, Pattinson and Hazlewood and this cannot continue. According to the wicketkeeper-batsman, spreading the workload among more pacemen will extend the careers of the country's premier pacers.

"We've spoken about it to the bowlers. I think that's a great thing for our team - to have a really strong mix of fast bowlers who can all play in different conditions. But as we've said to the fast bowlers, it's actually a great thing for them as well because we can now prolong their careers for a few years," Paine said.

"The last two or three years, we've been way too reliant on Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood - they've played a lot of Tests and subsequently picked up lots of niggly injuries along the way. It's a positive for all those guys. Another one is Peter Siddle, he can get another 12 months of Test cricket if we keep picking guys for the conditions. That's the way we've sold it to them. It's a great thing for the team but it's also a great thing for them individually," the captain added.

According to Paine, Starc and Pattinson were seen as similarly hostile, attacking options, with holding bowlers required in support.

"At the moment we probably are looking at them in a similar role and we want to make sure we get that combination right and the bowlers we pick are complementing each other," he said. "If conditions are right for both of those two, we think to play together they certainly will. It's not something we've said 'we're only playing him [or] we're only playing him'. We're just making sure we get the right combination and have all bases covered."

With 27 wickets, Starc was the highest wicket-taker at the just-concluded World Cup. He also picked up 22 wickets as Australia whitewashed England 4-0 in the previous Ashes series.