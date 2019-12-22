Stat Alert: Another record for Rohitman who surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya

Team India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the highest run-getter in a calendar year across formats as an opener, during the third ODI against West Indies at Cuttack. Rohit who has been in red-form in this calendar year for Team India at the top of the order, had further smashed 159 during the second ODI against the same opposition at Vishakhapatnam.

The 32-year-old cricketer had scored 2,379 runs as an opener in 2019 before the clash, and trailed legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya who had scored 2,387 runs in 1997 by nine runs. However, Rohit did not take much time to achieve the milestone becoming the highest run-scorer as an opener across all three formats during the third over of the Indian chase.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to field. The Windies managed to make their presence felt on an excellent batting track scoring 315 runs, falling slightly short on a turf where 350 was considered as a defendable total. Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for two wickets. Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are currently steadily working towards the total of 315, with a win emerging as the perfect finish to their campaign in 2019.