Stat Alert: Team India sign-off every year with win since 2015

The Indian cricket team is currently taking on the West Indies in their final match of 2019, an ODI clash at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to field, which is certainly a good sign for the hosts who will look to sign off 2019 with a victory.

However, Team India fans will be even more excited and enthusiastic of a victory by the fact, that their beloved team has emerged victorious in their final match of every calendar year since 2015. The Indian team trumped South Africa by 337 runs in the final Test of their four-match series at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi held between December 3-7, 2015. They further followed it up with an innings win against England in the final Test of the five-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai between December 16-20, 2016.

This dominance continued in 2017, as they defeated Sri Lanka in a T20I by five wickets on 24th December at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The trend was further maintained in 2018 as Team India trumped England by 137 runs in a Test clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26-29, 2018. This winning streak is certainly a good omen for the hosts who are currently on the back foot on the back of steady opening partnership between openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis.