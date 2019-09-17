Stay away from Biryani, Nihari: Misbah's mantra to keep his team in shape

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Remember the cricket fan who lost his cool over Pakistan players eating too many burgers and pizzas after the team's debacle against India in World Cup 2019? Seems like the new head coach-cum-chief-selector Misbah-ul-Haq has taken his words seriously as he has come up with a new diet plan to increase the fitness of players.

The coach has applied these changes in the ongoing domestic tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, and the changes would soon be applied to the national team as well."Players have been asked to stay away from Biryani, Nihari, Korma as of now and they have been asked to focus on the diet," said an informed source.Pakistan players had become the butt of all jokes after their defeat against India in the World Cup. As soon as the side lost the match by 89 runs in the tournament, the players had to witness severe criticism.One fan had even body-shamed team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed at a mall in England and in the viral video, the ardent cricket lover can be heard asking the captain why are you gaining so much weight? He even adviced him to lose some kilos.After the match against India, several videos surfaced on the internet in which fans were seen asking the team members to look after their fitness.Various media reports also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against India as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy finals, but ever since that performance, the team has had a dismal show in the ODI format and the side has failed to do anything of substance.The team will face Sri Lanka next in the T20I series, but ten of the top Sri Lankan players have refused to go to Pakistan, citing security reasons.The Sri Lanka Cricket Board also has said that they further assess the security in the country before going on with the tour. (ANI)