Stay calm like Dhoni, says Olympic-bound sailor Saravanan

Saravanan (Laser Standard), Nethra Kumanan (Laser Radial) and Vishnu Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (Skiff 49er) had recently qualified for the Olympics, that start on July 23, through the Mussanah Open Sailing Championships in Oman, an Asian and African Olympic Qualifier.

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Vishnu Saravanan, one of the three sailors who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, says staying calm like former India cricket captain MS Dhoni will be key during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

In a virtual media interaction, Saravanan said he will be happy to finish in the top 50.

"There's no pressure. We are young and have room to learn more. The whole nation has so much hope on us but we have to be cool-minded like MS Dhoni and do our job," he said.

Nethra said the Olympic Games will be great learning curve.

"We will go to the Olympics without being favourite. We will see where we stand against the world best. This will be a great learning process for us," she said.

Nethra added that the Indian sailing contingent is excited to achieve the target of going to Olympics.

"It's a huge achievement to be at the Olympics. I'm also honoured to be the first woman sailor from India to make it to the Olympics," she added.

