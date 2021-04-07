Stay physically and mentally healthy: Yuvraj on World Health Day

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said that our greatest wealth is good health and urged people to stay physically and mentally healthy.



Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote, "Our greatest wealth is good health. This #WorldHealthDay, make a promise to stay physically & mentally healthy. Let's thank all healthcare workers who've been working tirelessly to take care of us & with many rising cases, pls continue to take all precautions against #COVID."

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju asked people to pledge to make the earth a better place to live in.

"I agree 100% with Sadhguru's quote: "Health is your "responsibility. Creating health is about revitalizing your body, mind, emotions, and life energies to a higher level of functioning" On #WorldHealthDay let's pledge to make our earth more clean & stay healthy. #FitIndiaMovement," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said World Health Day is a day to "reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy". He also reiterated the government's commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.

"#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It's also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare," PM Modi tweeted.

He also urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols.

"On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols. At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit," he said. (ANI)

