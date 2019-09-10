Stephen Fleming to coach Nottingham-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming has been named as the coach for Nottingham-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Fleming had spent three years at Trent Bridge as a player between 2005 and 2007 and captained Nottinghamshire to the County Championship title in 2005.

Fleming said that he is looking forward to returning to Nottingham as it was a special part of his career."I am looking forward to returning to Nottingham. It was a special part of my career. It allowed me to fall back in love with the game. My memories with Nottingham and Trent Bridge are outstanding," The Hundred's official website quoted Fleming as saying."I'm really looking forward to working with some of the talented local coaches. You really have to be on your game from the first pick in The Draft and make sure you get players that represent what you stand for and how you want to play. Having local coaches is a massive part of that - working with our three counties - to tap into their knowledge of the players," he added.Also, English coach Salliann Briggs will coach the franchise's women's team.Reflecting on her appointment, Briggs said: "It's a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to getting started and building the team."England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the last week of February this year had confirmed that the first-class counties of England and Wales agreed to a 100-ball format competition, called The Hundred.Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per innings. In this format, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls.Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions were recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)