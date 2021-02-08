Sterling becomes third player to score 100 goals under Guardiola

Liverpool [UK], February 8 (ANI): Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling on Sunday became the third player to score 100 or more goals under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.



City defeated defending Premier League champion Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield. With this loss, Liverpool remains static at the fourth spot in the standings with 40 points from 23 matches while City consolidated its position at the top spot.

Sterling entered the goal sheet with his strike in the 76th minute of the game and achieved the feat. Earlier, Sergio Aguero (120) and Lionel Messi (212) were the only players who scored 100 or more goals under Guardiola's guiding hand.

The first half of the match saw no goals as both teams were trying to outdo each other and at the halfway mark, the scoreline remained 0-0.

However, it was the second half where the whole complexion of the game changed as City managed to get the lead in the 49th minute as IIkay Gundogan registered the first goal of the match. Gundogan had missed a penalty in the first half, but he corrected his mistake and the visitors were able to take a 1-0 lead.

Mohamed Salah equalised the scoreline for Liverpool in the 63rd minute through a penalty. Ruben Dias had brought down Salah inside the penalty area and as a result, the Reds were awarded a penalty.

However, two back-to-back errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped Manchester City get a 3-1 lead in no time. The second and third goals for City were scored by Gundogan and Sterling respectively.

The final nail in the coffin came in the 83rd minute as Phil Foden scored the fourth goal for City and this gave the side a 4-1 victory.

Liverpool will next lock horns against Leicester City on February 13 while City will square off against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day. (ANI)

