Sterling needs to be ready to show his quality, says Guardiola

Manchester [UK], April 25 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that striker Raheem Sterling has fallen behind Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.



Guardiola has also said that Sterling should be ready to show his quality whenever the opportunity comes his way. Sterling has played a crucial role for Manchester City in the past, helping them win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three Carabao Cups.

"Raheem is an extraordinary player - he was, is, and will be. The reason why he has not played as regularly as in previous seasons is that Phil and Riyad are in the top, top form. That is the only reason, but opportunities are going to come and he has to be ready to show his quality, freshness in his mind and to play with the incredible strength he has," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"What happens with the international manager, I'm not involved, but I want the incredible players I have here to go in their national teams, absolutely. Him, Nathan (Ake), Eric (Garcia), John (Stones) - all the players who are here. It is a fantastic event to play in, the Euros," he added.

Sterling hasn't been influential this season, with Guardiola admitting that Foden and Mahrez have jumped ahead of the striker in the pecking order.

"The quality is there and it is not a conversation where he doesn't have confidence. After talking with me, he has confidence. Top-class players have to take the confidence for themselves to say, 'I'm going to show what I am'. It's the only secret," said Guardiola.

The 20-year-old Foden has 14 goals and nine assists to his name from 43 appearances in all competitions in this ongoing season. Mahrez has 11 and seven in the same categories having played a game less. (ANI)

