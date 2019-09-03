Steve Smith returns, Khawaja dropped for fourth Ashes Test

Melbourne: Australia batsman Usman Khawaja was dropped while Steve Smith made a return as Australia announced their 12-man squad for the fourth Ashes Test match.



Smith was ruled out of the second Ashes Test match's second innings due to concussion and Marnus Labuschagne was named as his replacement. Smith then went on to miss the third match, giving an opportunity to Labuschagne to make his mark.





Labuschagne did not disappoint and performed brilliantly. Hence, he found a spot for the fourth Ashes Test match while Khawaja was dropped from the squad.



Apart from Khawaja, James Pattinson also failed to find a spot in the 12-man squad. Whereas, Mitchell Starc has been named in the team.



England has managed to level the series 1-1 after securing a one-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test match.

Australia XII for the fourth Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.



The fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England will commence from September 4.

