Steyn pulls up CSA for not wishing Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir on IPL title win

Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn on Saturday pulled up Cricket South Africa (CSA) for not congratulating ex-skipper Faf du Plessis on winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title with Chennai Super Kings.



Du Plessis, the CSK opening batsman, played a key role throughout the season and in the finals as the MS Dhoni-led side lifted the fourth IPL title on Friday. CSA had wished pacer Lungi Ngidi but the former Proteas pacer advised the cricket board to do the "right thing" and "add all the men (Du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Ngidi) involved" in the post.

"CSA now blocked the comments section. Here's some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule," Steyn tweeted.

"CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever's running those accounts needs a talking too," he added.

Former South Africa cricketer David Wiese termed the turn of events "shocking" and said Du Plessis and Tahir deserved a bit more respect.

"Absolutely shocking what's going on with the @OfficialCSAmedia account at the moment. Surely @faf1307and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!!" Wiese tweeted while replying to Steyn.

The Instagram post wishing only Ngidi has now been deleted by CSA.

Coming back to the match, Du Plessis called his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, a 'young gun' and a 'champion', for his breakthrough performance in the IPL 2021.

Du Plessis, who played his 100th IPL match on Friday, shared some of his moments of being with the franchise. "It's been a really important season for me. I love my time here at CSK. It always brings the best out of me. It is remarkable to see how all the players stood up and performed this season," said Du Plessis. (ANI)

