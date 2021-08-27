Stimac names Indian squad for friendlies against Nepal

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A day after Indian men's senior national team beat I-League team Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in an exhibition match at the VYBK, head coach Igor Stimac maintained that "we need to be careful as we head to the next two matches."



He also named the list of 25 players who will be travelling to Nepal to play the back-to-back international friendlies on September 2 and 5, respectively.

The national team probables have been training in Kolkata since August 15. That had marked the return of the national team camp in Kolkata after 15 years with the Blue Tigers last having camped in Kolkata way back in 2006 prior to the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

25-man India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary. (ANI)

