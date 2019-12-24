Stokes' father falls ill, admitted in hospital

Johannesburg, Dec 24 (IANS) England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father, Ged, has been admitted in a hospital here after suffering from what the ECB has termed "a serious illness".

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Ged was taken ill on Monday night. He had travelled to South Africa with other members of the Stokes family to watch Ben in action.

Ben will be with his father on Tuesday and whether he will take part in the Boxing Day Test will be known in due course, the report said.

Christchurch-based Ged is a former New Zealand rugby league player and is in his early 60s.

