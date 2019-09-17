Stokes and his family deserve better: Marcus Rashford

"Disappointing to see this. Ben Stokes has been huge for sport this summer. He and his family deserve better," United and England striker Rashford said in a tweet.

Stokes said the newspaper article deals with "deeply personal and traumatic events" that affected his New Zealand-based family more than 30 years ago, according to a BBC report. In a statement on Twitter, Stokes alleged the report had "serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damage caused".

"The decision to publish these details has grave and lifelong consequences for my mum in particular," he said. The Durham and England all-rounder added: "To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of -- in particular -- my parents is utterly disgusting. It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism."

"I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family." Stokes was England's World Cup hero and also scored an incredible 135 not out in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley last month to help his side draw the series 2-2. He added: "I am aware that my public profile brings with it consequences for me that I accept entirely. But I will not allow my public profile to be used as an excuse to invade the rights of my parents, my wife, my children or other family members. They are entitled to a private life of their own." "For more than three decades, my family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma inevitably associated with these events and has taken great care to keep private what were deeply personal and traumatic events." "On Saturday the Sun sent a 'reporter' to my parents' home in New Zealand to question them, out of the blue, on this incredibly upsetting topic. If that wasn't bad enough, the Sun thinks it is acceptable to sensationalise our personal tragedy for their front page. This is the lowest form of journalism, focused only on chasing sales with absolutely no regard for the devastation caused to lives as a consequence. It is totally out of order."