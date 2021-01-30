Stokes, Archer, Burns begin training in Chennai

The ECB further said that the rest of the touring party remains in quarantine and the full squad "will train for the first time on Tuesday afternoon".

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) England all-rounder Ben Stokes, fast bowler Jofra Archer and opening batsman Rory Burns will begin training for their upcoming Test series against India on Saturday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

"The first group of players -- Archer, Burns and Stokes -- will practice each morning for the next three days. They are limited to a two-hour session. The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results," said the ECB.

Stokes, Archer and Burns had arrived in India before the rest of their teammates as they had been rested for England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka. The contingent that was part of the Sri Lanka tour arrived in Chennai on Wednesday.

The four-match series starts on February 5 with the first two Tests scheduled to be played in Chennai. The series then moves to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Tests. The third Test will be a day-night encounter, beginning February 24.

--IANS

rkm/in