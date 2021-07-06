Stokes captain of new England team after Covid affects 7 of squad (Ld)

London, July 6 (IANS) All-rounder Ben Stokes was on Tuesday appointed skipper of an England side that has nine uncapped players for the ODI series against Pakistan after the entire original squad and management staff went into isolation due to seven Covid-19 cases in the camp.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday that it was naming an "18-strong group for the series against Pakistan".

"Ben Stokes will return to the squad to captain the side and Chris Silverwood, who had been due to take some time away during the white ball series, is back as head coach. In total, there are nine uncapped players in the squad," the ECB said.

The announcement comes after three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for Covid-19, and consequently the entire squad initially selected went into isolation.

The ECB said that incoming players and support team members would follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday [Monday] in Bristol, the ECB can confirm that seven members -- three players and four management team members -- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for Covid-19. The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate," the ECB said.

"In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales, and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine."

ODI squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson and James Vince

--IANS

akm/qma