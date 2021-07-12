Stokes surprised by makeshift England's performance

However, the second-string side has done quite well as it comfortably won the first two ODIs against Pakistan, surprising stand-in skipper Ben Stokes with the way they have adapted to the situation.

Birmingham, July 13 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was forced to hurriedly assemble a makeshift squad to take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series after a few players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest of the players had to go into isolation.

Stokes says their good performance has shown how the "consistent messaging of how England want to play in limited-overs cricket has rubbed off on those outside the national squad".

Said Stokes: "I was thinking about this the other day. When I got sent through the squad, I read through and even though it is a last-minute thing, I thought we had a strong and talented squad and I knew we'd be able to compete against Pakistan."

"But it would be a lie to say I wasn't surprised how easily we have done it. That is just credit to everyone who has turned up here," Stokes told media.

