Stokes was more popular than Taylor Swift during Headingley Test

Stokes heroics in the third Test of the series became the talk of the town and he became more searched on Wikipedia than American singer Taylor Swift for a short time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), re-posted a Chartr's data -- an organisation which provides insights through graphical representation, on their official Instagram account and said: "For a brief moment last weekend, Ben Stokes was a more popular Wiki search than Taylor Swift".

Meanwhile, the ICC also took a cheeky dig at the popular american singer saying: "There's no Bad Blood here Tay (Taylor Swift), but Stokesy's (Ben Stokes) knock was the greatest Love Story of all time.

After the match-winning knock, Stokes also attained his career-best ranking in the longest format of the game as he moved to the second spot in ICC Rankings for all-rounders. Earlier in September 2017, Stokes had occupied third position in the Test rankings.