Stokes wasted at No.6 in T20Is: Pietersen

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) All-rounder Ben Stokes has to bat higher up in the order for England in T20Is, said former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

Stokes batted at No.5 or No.6 throughout England's five-match T20I series in India which ended in a 2-3 defeat for the visitors.

He ended up not batting in the first and third matches while scoring 24, 46 and 14 in the other games.