Strong Indian squad for World Athletics Relays

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has named a strong 4x100m relay squad, which has the likes of Dutee Chand, Hima Das and S Dhanalakshmi, who had emerged triumphant in women's 100m during the Federation Cup in March, getting the better of Chand.

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Indian sprinters will finally get to test their form and fitness in a top-notch event after nearly two years when a 20-member squad competes in the World Athletics Relays in Chorzow, Poland on May 1-2.

AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla said, "We are excited to get our athletes ready for their first international competition after the Covid-induced gap. The team will spend time training in Turkey before reaching Chorzow for the World Relays."

The event doubles up as a Tokyo Olympics qualification tournament.

"We were able to organise meets in NIS Patiala in February and March so that our athletes get a feel of the competition," Sumariwalla said.

With Dhanalakshmi giving a good account of herself in the Federation Cup last month, she and Dutee Chand are the two athletes who have run sub-11.50 times this season.

"We believe the 4x100m women's team of Dhanalakshmi, Dutee, Hima Das and Archana Suseendran can come up with a good effort," he said.

The AFI also cleared star javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, along with Rohit Yadav, Rajender Singh and Annu Rani for training in Turkey later this month.

The team:

Men's 4x400m relay: Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Arokia Rajiv, Sarthak Bhambri, Ayyasamy Dharun and Nirmal Noah Tom.

Women's 4x400m relay: MR Poovamma, Subha Venkatesh, Kiran, Anjali Devi, R Revathi, VK Vismaya and Jisna Mathew.

Women's 4x100m relay: S Dhanalakshmi, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Archana Suseendran, Himashree Roy and AT Daneshwari.

