Suarez brace lifts Atletico back to top of La Liga

The Uruguayan equalised for his side, who had struggled to create chances against bottom of the table Getafe, with a looping header from Mario Hermoso's 78th-minute cross and then won the game in the first minute of injury time after a looped cross from the right-wing.

Madrid, Sep 22 (IANS) Luis Suarez scored two headers in the last 12 minutes to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win away to Getafe and take them momentarily to the top of La Liga.

Although Atletico coach Diego Simeone made several changes to the side that drew at home to Athletic Club Bilbao on Saturday with Luis Suarez, Hector Herrera and Yannick Carrasco back in the starting 11, Atletico struggled to trouble Getafe in the first half.

The visitors had more of the ball but their own chance was a double occasion that saw David Soria save well from Suarez before Carrasco's effort from the rebound was deflected over, Xinhua reports.

Getafe took the lead after a rare error from Jan Oblak, who failed to collect a high ball, which was clipped back into the area for Stefan Mitrovic to head against the post, with the ball bouncing into the net off the Atletico keeper.

Suarez headed against the bar in the 68th minute and Atletico's task was made easier soon after when Getafe midfielder Carles Cunha was sent off for a bad challenge on Atletico substitute Matheus Cunha.

Getafe failed to heed the warnings and Suarez took advantage of some poor defending in the closing minutes to net his two goals, which lift Atletico above Real Madrid while keeping the home side in the relegation zone with six defeats from their first six games of the season.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Radamel Falcao's 96th-minute header gave Rayo Vallecano a surprise 2-1 win away to Athletic Club Bilbao, who had been unbeaten going into the game.

Alvaro Garcia put Rayo ahead in the fifth minute and Athletic equalised when Pathe Ciss deflected Iker Muniain's free-kick into his own net, but the Colombian striker decided the game for the visitors at the death.

Goals from Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez gave Celta Vigo their first win of the season as they triumphed 2-0 away to Levante.

