  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Suarez injured in Barcelona's opening La Liga game

Suarez injured in Barcelona's opening La Liga game

Last Updated: Sat, Aug 17, 2019 16:00 hrs

Suarez was forced off the pitch in the 37th minute of Friday's game and was replaced by Brazil midfielder Rafinha, reports Efe news.

"Tests carried out on Saturday morning have confirmed that first team player Luis Suarez has an injured right calf," a club statement said.

"His recovery will dictate his return to action," it added.

However, Uruguay coach Oscar Washington Tabarez Friday evening called up Suarez for the friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States on September 6 and 10, respectively.




Latest Features

talking point on sify sports