Sub-jr men's hockey: Manipur, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand in semis

Manipur became the first team to progress to the semi-finals after edging out Odisha in a shootout after this quarter-final match finished goalless at the end of 60 minutes. Manipur won the shootout 2-0 with Rohit Singh Ningthoujam and Dilip Konthoujam finding the target. Manipur goalkeeper Dawin Luwang Koijam denied all four attempts from Odisha in the shootout.

Jind (Haryana), March 22 (IANS) Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Haryana registered wins on Monday and advanced to the semi-finals of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship here.

In the second quarter-final game, Uttar Pradesh eased to a 3-0 win against Bihar. Fahad Khan scored a couple of goals (9th minute, 52nd) while Manoj Yadav (54th) scored his side's third goal late in the match.

Jharkhand were in fine form as they marched into the last-four stage with a comprehensive 7-0 win against Chandigarh. Deepak Soreng (17th, 25th, 30th) starred with a hat-trick while Binit Toppo (27th), Roshan Reetik Lakra (28th), Nmit Dohdray (42nd), and Adisan Minj (47th) scored a goal each.

In the final quarter-final clash, Haryana beat Punjab by a 2-0 margin. Sukhwinder (14th) and Amit Khasa (25th) gave Haryana a two-goal lead at half-time, which they held onto admirably in the second half to book their place in the semi-finals.

Both semi-final matches will be played on Tuesday.

Semi-final line-up: Manipur vs Haryana and Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand

