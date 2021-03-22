Sub-jr women hockey: SAI-Academy, MP, TATA, Punjab in semis

Bhubaneswar, March 22 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI)-Academy will clash with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre will meet Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the two semi-final matches of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship here on Wednesday.

On Day Six of the tournament on Monday, SAI-Academy, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered wins.

SAI-Academy continued their sublime form as they beat Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 16-0 for their fourth consecutive win of the tournament that made them top Pool A. Manju (2nd minute, 24th, 59th) bagged a hat-trick while captain Sonam (5th, 48th), Kirti (21st, 54th), Pria (12th, 37th), Tanuja Toppo (13th, 34th) and Anju Majhi (41st, 44th) each netted twice in the first match of the day.

Sunelita Toppo (26th), Nikita (38th) and Puja Sahoo (60th) scored a goal each.

In another Pool A match, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy fought valiantly to register a come-from-behind 5-3 win over Markandeshwar Hockey Academy. Kajal's hat-trick (7th, 20th, 48th) for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy was overpowered as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy's resurgence in the final 10 minutes ensured them a 5-3 win in their final league stage match.

Namneet Kaur (52nd, 59th) bagged two goals while Amritpal (21st), Amandpreet Kaur (51st), and Gulnar Kaur (60th) scored a goal each to help Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy earn a spot in the semi-finals.

In Pool B, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 12-0 win against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy. Captain Navneet Kaur (8th, 37th, 38th, 39th, 60th) was the star of the show with her staggering five-goal haul. Renu (23rd, 25th) and Snehpal (43rd, 50th) bagged two goals each while Abeer Kaur (28th), Jiya (42nd) and Bhoomi Tiwari (45th) scored a goal each to help Jai Bharat Hockey Academy end their campaign on a winning note.

In the final league stage match of the tournament, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy 5-0. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (6th, 21st, 35th) starred with a fine hat-trick while Kirshna Sharma (12th) and Swati (18th) chipped in with a goal each ensuring Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy a spot in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday. The first semi-final match will be played between SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy while the second will be played between Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

