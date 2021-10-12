Sub junior Academy National C'ship: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC and Madhya Pradesh HA in finals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy are through to the final of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 after winning their respective semi-final matches here in Bhopal on Tuesday.



In the first semi-final, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registered a comfortable 5-2 win against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to seal a spot in the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Ricky Tonjam (14', 47') and Aryan Xess (30', 33') starred with two goals each, while Premdayal Giri (52') chipped in a goal in Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre's semi-final win. Gursewak Singh (36') and Lovenoor Singh (58') were the two goalscorers for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

In the second semi-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat SGPC Hockey Academy 3-1 to enter the final of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021.

Saddam Ahmad (12'), Zameer Mohammad (26') and Captain Ali Ahmad (49') scored a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, while Joban Singh (21') scored the only goal for SGPC Hockey Academy.

The 3rd/4th place match will be played between Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and SGPC Hockey Academy on Wednesday, followed by the final between Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy on the same day. (ANI)

