Sub-junior hockey: Odisha high-performance centre wins, tops the group

Bhopal, Oct 8 (IANS) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy earned victories in their respective matches on Day Five of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre registered a clinical 3-0 win against Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur to finish on the top of Pool A. Premdayal Giri (4'), Ricky Tonjam (19'), and Aryan Xess (32') scored a goal each for the Odisha.

In Pool B, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy beat Namdhari XI 7-1 to remain unbeaten in the league stage of the tournament. Anand Kumar Yadav (29', 57') netted twice, while Irfan Husain (5'), Anand Yadav (32'), Arjun Chauhan (45'), Sajan Yadav (49'), and Viveka Pal (53') contributed a goal each in what was their team's yet another dominating win in the tournament. Captain Navraj Singh (40') got on the scoresheet for Namdhari XI.

In the third match, Raja Karan Hockey Academy continued their sublime form as they beat Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) 9-1 to remain unbeaten in Pool C. Jai (5',52') and Captain Neeraj (54', 56') bagged a brace each, while Rupinder Singh (7'), Ansh Kamboj (13'), Gourav Kumar (24'), Lovepreet Singh (36') and Bittu Kumar (39') chipped in with one goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Seraj Ahmad (55') was the lone goal scorer for MSSA.

In the final match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a comprehensive 6-0 win against Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhar - Ludhiana. Gursewak Singh (14', 49', 50) bagged a hat-trick, while Himanshu Bansal (6'), Captain Harmanjit Singh (10'), and Prince Kumar (59') scored a goal each to help their team finish the league stage on top of Pool D.

