Sub-junior national hockey: SAI Academy overcome Dhyan Chand Academy 3-2

Bhopal, Oct 5 (IANS) Sports Authority of India (SAI)-Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy and HAR Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective matches on the second day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, SAI-Academy prevailed over Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 3-2 in a thriller. Amrit Horo opened the account for SAI-Academy in the 13th minute, but Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy bounced back and earned a lead through goals from Dig Janson Dung Dung (15') and Mohammad Aarish Khursheed (22'). After a goalless 3rd quarter, Arun Soreng drew parity for SAI-Academy in the 57th minute, which was then capitalised by Almaaz Khan, who scored the winner in the 58th minute to ensure his team earn three points in Pool E, Hockey India informed in a press release on Tuesday.