Subroto Cup: Mizoram school lift U-14 boys' title

With 14 goals, Hunmawia emerged as the topscorer of the tournament. "I am overwhelmed by our achievement. Defeating the last year's champions is a different feeling and that too in the final," Hunmawia said after the match. <br> <br>The winners pocketed a purse of Rs 3 lakh while the runners-up got richer by Rs 1.75 lakh.<br> <br>Individual awards:<br>Best goalkeeper: Bijando, Unique Model Academy, Manipur (Rs 50,000)<br>Best player: B. Romalsawma, Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram (Rs 50,000)<br>Best school: Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram (Rs 25,000)<br>Best coach: Lalbulliana, Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram (Rs 15,000)<br>Fairplay award: Our Lady Mount Carmel High School, Goa (Rs 50,000)

