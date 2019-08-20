Subroto Cup: Reliance Foundation School beat Lilanand High School 4-1

In the 23rd minute, the gap was further widened by a goal from Srijal Rai. Jharkhand hinted towards a comeback as a goal just at the brink of the half-time by Akash Hembram narrowed the gap to 3-1. With the start of the second half, it was a similar story. Though, the half didn't see many goals, a 38th minute goal by Aditya Dhingra was the final nail in the coffin. The match ended with Reliance Foundation School winning.<br> <br>Air Marshal PP Bapat VSM, Air Officer-in-charge-Administration & Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.<br> <br>The tournament this year is witnessing a record participation from 112 teams including 16 international teams vying for the coveted winner's prize in the Sub Junior Boys (U-14), Junior (U-17) Boys & Girls categories.<br> <br>--IANS<br>kk/bbh

