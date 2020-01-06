Such incidents do not help our country's image: Irfan Pathan condemns JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Monday strongly condemned the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that such incidents do not help the country's image.

"What happened in JNU yesterday is not a regular incident. Students being attacked by armed mob inside University campus, in hostels, is as broken as it can get. This isn't helping our country's image," Pathan tweeted.



On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

