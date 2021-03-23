Sundaram, Karthika score upset wins at AITA u-14 C'ship

Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) Navin Sundaram and Karthika Padma Kumar scored upset wins en route to the quarter-finals of boys and girls categories respectively in the AITA CS7 under-14 tennis tournament.

While Sundaram blanked second seed Manav Siyal 6-0, 6-0; Karthika was a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner over second seed Sangita Raman. In another upset in the boys section, Srikar Doni sent third seed Havish Kumar B with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory.