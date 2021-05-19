Sundar's father stays away from him to cut Covid risk to son

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Washington Sundar's father said that he had avoided meeting his son to minimise any risk of the cricketer getting Covid-19. Sundar reached Mumbai on Wednesday en route to the United Kingdom for India's World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-Test series against England.

M Sundar stayed away from his son as his work as an administrative officer in the Income Tax department in Chennai requires him to go to office two or three days every week.

"Since Washington returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL), I have been staying in another house. My wife and daughter are staying with Washington since they don't step out of the house. I am only seeing him on video calls. I am having to go to office a few days in a week. I don't want him to contract Covid because of me," Sundar told the New Indian Express.

M Sundar said that Washington has dreamt of playing Test cricket in England and this is the best chance of doing that.

"He has always wanted to play at Lord's and at other venues in England. It has been a long-standing aim of his. He doesn't want to miss out on this tour at any cost.

In 2018, Washington had been picked for the T20I and ODI series in England, but an injury suffered during a warm-up drill on the tour meant that he had to return home without playing a single game. The left-hander has made some vital contributions with the bat in Test cricket since making his debut in Australia earlier this year.

--IANS

rkm/akm