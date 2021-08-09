Sunil Chhetri to lead Bengaluru FC's charge in AFC Cup playoff against Club Eagles on Aug 15

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC on Monday announced a 29-man squad for the 2021 AFC Cup playoff against Maldivian side Club Eagles, slated for August 15.



"Skipper Sunil Chhetri will lead the side, which includes as many as seven new signings," Bengaluru FC said in a statement.

Defenders Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu King and Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva make up the Blues' foreign contingent, which also features six new Indian signings in Harmanpreet Singh, Jayesh Rane, Bidyashagar Singh, Sarthak Golui, Danish Farooq and Rohit Kumar.

The Blues' playoff clash against Club Eagles will take place at the National Stadium, in the Maldives, on August 15.

Victory in the playoff will send the Blues into Group D, which includes ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maldives).

Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (ANI)

