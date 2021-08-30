Sunil Gavaskar's mentor Vasoo Paranjape, dies aged 82

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar's mentor Vasoo Paranjape passed away on Monday at his residence in Mumbai.



Paranjape passed away after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his son Jatin, a former Mumbai batter, who also played four ODIs, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Paranjape mentored the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Rohit Sharma. The coach played a big role in all these cricketers reaching great heights in cricket.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"A truly exceptional and invaluable member of the cricket community passes away. RIP Vasu Sir," tweeted Manjrekar.

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer tweeted: "Saddened to know that Vasu sir is no more. Heartfelt condolences to @jats72 and family. Vasu sir always found a way to make those around him laugh. He will live on through his teachings and stories. RIP."

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar also took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Learnt a lot as a young Mumbai player from Vasu Paranjape sir, and he made learning the game a lot of fun for us . Deepest condolences to the family #RipVasusir," tweeted Agarkar.

Former England batter Ed Smith had also once gone up to Paranjape to seek his advice on batting. (ANI)

