Sunrisers Hyderabad's Natarajan tests Covid+; match to go ahead

Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 during a scheduled RT-PCR test ahead of the team's match against Delhi Capitals later on Wednesday. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

An IPL media advisory issued on Wednesday said that, "The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation: 1. Vijay Shankar - Player; 2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager; 3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist; 4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor; 5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager; 6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler.