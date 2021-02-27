SunRisers Hyderabad's Warner looking ahead to IPL 2021

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad's David Warner is already looking forward to the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and leading the franchise again, even though the dates of the T20 tournament are yet to be announced.

"One of my things to do is lead this unbelievable franchise @sunrisershyd the entire team from fans, Owners, staff, players and ground staff. We have always had an amazing bunch of people be apart [sic] of the franchise and I am looking forward to the coming season. #orangearmy #cricket #india," he wrote on Instagram.