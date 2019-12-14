Surinder Khanna certain of India doing well in ODI series against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Former cricketer Surinder Khanna is certain of India doing well in the ODI series against West Indies.

"In T20I, West Indies were good but in ODI, I think the Indian team is better. The way Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the rest of the players including bowlers are doing, I do not think there should be an issue. Also, when they play in India, they play even better," Khanna told ANI on Saturday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the ODI series as the pacer 'complained of pain in his right groin' after the third T20I against West Indies. Shardul Thakur replaced Kumar in the squad."Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.Khanna said injuries are 'part and parcel' in player's career. He further stated that as other players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are getting fit, there is not a matter of concern for the team."Injury is a part and parcel of any player's career but when you are at your peak and big matches are coming, you do not want to get injured at that time. But at the same time, Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are getting fit. So, the Indian team has many bowling options," he said.India won the three-match T20I series by 2-1 and will now compete in a three-match ODI series, starting from December 15. (ANI)