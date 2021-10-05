Suryakumar, Ishan have relaxed after getting India cap: Gavaskar

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday felt that Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians' batting woes had been compounded by the fact that the performance of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan had not been up to the mark, adding that the duo had "relaxed after getting the India cap".

"I think it looks to me like, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have just relaxed a little bit after getting the India cap. They might not have, but some of the shots they are playing -- it looks like they are trying to play these big shots just because they are India players," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The batting legend blamed the batters' poor shot selection for the dismal show, adding that some of the Mumbai Indians players didn't give themselves time to perfect the shots they've played during the IPL season.

"Sometimes what happens is, you gotta give yourself a little bit of time, and you gotta get your shot selection right. And I think that is where they have missed this time around, where their shot selection has not been exactly correct, and that's why they've got out cheaply," said Gavaskar.

He felt that Hardik Pandya's no-show in bowling had impacted the team's prospects.

"Hardik Pandya not bowling is a big blow, not just for Mumbai Indians, but for India as well, because he was taken in the team as an all-rounder. And if you are in the team, batting at No.6 or No.7, and you're not able to bowl, then it makes it difficult for the captain. He doesn't get the flexibility and option, that is so required for somebody batting at No.6 or 7 like an all-rounder."

--IANS

akm/