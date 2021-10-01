SV Sunil makes himself unavailable for Indian hockey camp, says 'will be available to play shorter form'

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Indian men's hockey player SV Sunil has decided to take a break from the sport as the striker has made himself unavailable for the national camp which begins next week.



Sunil made his senior international debut in the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai. He was also a part of the team that won the gold at the Asian Games in 2014 and bronze in 2018. He represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where India won the silver medal.

Sunil represented India in two Olympics, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016. Notably, Sunil wasn't able to make it to the Indian squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

"NOT SAYING GOOD BYE. BUT SEE YOU LATER. My body says I can still do it, my heart says go for it, but my mind says: Time to take a break. More than 14 years after I wore India colours for the first time, I've decided to make myself unavailable for the national camp which begins next week," wrote SV Sunil in a long heartfelt note on Twitter.

"I will be lying to everyone, including myself, if I say I'm happy man. I always dreamt of helping my team to the podium at the Olympics and that would be the final hurrah. Unfortunately, it was not to be. That my teammates won the bronze medal is a special feeling, epic truly, even if it's tinged with some sadness personally. But I know, this is the right decision."

"It wasn't the easiest decision to make, but it wasn't the toughest either, given that I didn't make it to the team for the Tokyo Games. The omission put a question mark on my future as a player in the 11-a-side format. With the 2024 Paris Olympics three years away, I think, as a senior player it is important that I make way for youngsters and help in building a winning team for the future," the striker pointed.

"I will continue to be available to play the shorter form of the game and be involved with Indian hockey in any capacity the Hockey India wants me to," he added.

"I've seen a lot on and off the pitch in the past 14 years. I've battled personal tragedies, career-threatening injuries and other setbacks to remain focussed on giving my best for the country. I remember with pride the 2014 Asian Games gold, it was the turning point for many of us and I'm grateful that I represented my country at two Olympic Games -- in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016."

"My heartfelt gratitude to Hockey India, to my teammates and coaches over the years, supportive friends, my employees BPCL and to my loving family, especially my wife Nisha for her unconditional support. Last, but not the least, my thanks to the media. I extend my best wishes to my team. May you continue to rise!" the 32-year-old said. (ANI)

