Swansea City's Yan Dhanda suffers racial abuse after FA Cup defeat

London [UK], February 11 (ANI): Swansea City on Thursday condemned the racial abuse being dished out at midfielder Yan Dhanda on social media after the side suffered a defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup.



Manchester City defeated Swansea 3-1 to move to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, and Gabriel Jesus scored the goals for City while the lone goal for Swansea was registered by Morgan Whittaker.

"Swansea City is appalled and saddened by racist abuse received by Yan Dhanda via social media following FA Cup game against Manchester City. As a club, we pride ourselves on working with the community and our supporters, as well as the EFL and the FA, on all anti-racism and anti-discriminatory campaigns because it has no place in society," Swansea said in an official statement.

"Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds, and we urge social media companies to go above and beyond to stamp out this abhorrent level of behaviour that continues to tarnish football and society. An official report has been made with South Wales Police and the club will assist them in their investigation," it added.

Manchester City has also said that it will be assisting Swansea in their investigation and it will look whether a fan of their club was involved in the racial abuse or not.

"We will be supporting Swansea City and South Wales Police in their investigation of this matter, and to establish whether there was a Manchester City fan involved." Manchester City tweeted. (ANI)

