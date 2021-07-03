Swimming Federation of India nominates Tokyo-bound Sajan Prakash for Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for the second consecutive year nominated the name of Sajan Prakash for the Arjuna Award, and recommended the name of veteran Coach Kamlesh Nanavati for the Dhyan Chand Award for his contribution to Indian swimming over the past four decades.



SFI had earlier in June forwarded its nominations for the National Sports Awards 2021 under the various categories. Soon after the nomination, Sajan Prakash created history in Indian swimming by breaching the Olympic A qualification time which has eluded Indian swimming for decades, and qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

"By making the A qualification for TOKYO 2020 in the 200-meter butterfly event, Sajan Prakash has broken the glass ceiling and goes down in the history of Indian swimming as the 1st Indian to have achieved this feat. His achievement will inspire many more swimmers in the time to come. We believe this achievement will place Sajan Prakash's nomination for the Arjuna Award at the forefront amongst equals," Monal Chokshi, Secretary-General SFI said in a release.

SFI has also recommended the nomination of Kamlesh Nanavati for the Dhyan Chand Award, for his lifetime achievements in aquatic sports. He represented India in water polo at many international competitions and subsequently as a swimming coach.

In a career spanning almost 4 decades, Kamlesh has produced numerous National medalists and National record holders. He has also made a mark for himself in officiating as "Director of Competitions" at national and international meets and has remained on the technical committee of FINA for water polo.

"Kamlesh Nanavati has reason to be satisfied today, as Maana Patel who he has coached for the better part of her career becomes the first swimmer from Gujarat to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics. Blessed is the coach who has the privilege to witness his or her protegee go on to represent the country at the biggest sports platform in the world," SFI President RN Jayaprakash said.

Tapan Panigrahi has been nominated for the Dhronacharya Award (lifetime achievement) for his contribution towards producing many national and international champions in para-swimming as well as able-bodied category. (ANI)

