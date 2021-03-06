Swiss Open: Final match against Carolina Marin won't be easy, says Sindhu

Basel [Switzerland], March 6 (ANI): Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu feels her Swiss Open final with Olympic champion Carolina Marin won't be an easy one on Sunday.



Sindhu on Saturday progressed to the final of the tournament after registering a straight games win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the semi-final.

While, Spanish badminton player Marin beat Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15, 20-22, 21-19 in the semifinal to set up the summit clash with the India shuttler.

Sindhu also said that her match against Mia was a kind of revenge as she had faced a defeat at the hands of the Danish badminton player in the Thailand Open.



"Am happy that I am through to the finals, it's been a good win today for me, and playing against Mia was a kind of revenge I would because in Thailand I had lost against her so it was very important for me this win," said Sindhu.

"Yeah really looking forward to the finals. Carolina is a good player so it won't be an easy match I have to play my 100 per cent," she added.

The Rio Olympics silver medalist Sindhu thanked the Badminton Association of India, Sports Authority of India, and the Sports Minister for helping her in preparation for the tournament.

"Training in bigger stadium similar to this stadium as I got used to it and it has helped me a lot here. I would once again thank everyone, BAI, SAI, Telangana State, and Sports Minister for all the support and for helping me with whatever I needed for training and preparation at the Gachibowli Stadium. It has helped me a lot," said Sindhu.

Sindhu clinched the clash 22-20, 21-10 that lasted for 43 minutes. The World No. 2 faced a tough fight in the first game as it went neck-to-neck till Sindhu finally bagged it at 22-20.

But the Indian shuttler showed her class in the second game and did not give a margin for error for his opponent to dominate the match. (ANI)

