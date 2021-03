Basel, March 7 (IANS) Reigning badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu on Sunday crashed to a 12-21, 5-21 defeat to Spanish Olympic champion and world no. 3 Carolina Marin in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.

Sindhu, who came into the final without dropping a game, could only match the Spaniard in the opening exchanges of the first game after which the latter took the game away from the Indian world no. 7.