Swiss Open: Srikanth through to 2nd round on Day 2

Basel, March 3 (IANS) India's Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here with a three-game win over compatriot Sameer Verma. Srikanth beat Verma 18-21, 21-18 and 21-11 in a match that lasted an hour and one minute.
Srikanth, seeded fourth in the tournament, will now face France's Thomas Rouxel in the second round after the latter beat Canada's Xiadong Sheng 21-18, 21-14 in his first round match.
The second day of the Swiss Open sees India's top singles and doubles players in action. Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu kicks off her tournament later in the day with a match against Turkish world no. 29 Neslihan Yigit while 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal faces Thailand's Phittayapom Chaiwan.
Second-seeded doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty plays Scottish twin brothers Christopher and Matthew Grimley.
