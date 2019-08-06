Sydney Sixers pay homage to Nathan Lyon in iconic 'Lion King' style

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been garnering praise for his recent performance in the second innings of first Ashes Test and if that wasn't enough, Sydney Sixers side just paid homage to the bowler in an iconic Lion King style.

The bowler scalped six wickets in the second innings of the Test match, enabling the side to win the match by 251 runs. He also became the fourth Aussie bowler to go past 350 wickets in the Test format.

?? 6/49 and 350 Test wickets for the Lyon King @NathLyon421 as the Aussies took a 1-0 series lead in the #Ashes overnight!



Well played, mate! ????#smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/S1cSBPPkWV August 6, 2019

Sydney Sixers shared the video in which cricketer's face was photoshopped and put instead of 'Simba's' in The Lion King and the title of the video was changed to 'The Lyon King'."6/49 and 350 Test wickets for the Lyon King @NathLyon421 as the Aussies took a 1-0 series lead in the #Ashes overnight! Well played, mate! #smashemsixers," Sydney Sixers tweeted.



Australia were down and out in the first innings of the Test as they were reduced to 122/8, but Steven Smith played a knock of 144 runs to enable Australia to post 284 runs in the first innings.

England scored 374 runs in the second innings, gaining a lead of 90 runs, owing to Rory Burns' century. But in the second innings Australia registered the score of 497/7, owing to Smith's knock of 142 runs.

With this score, Smith became only the fifth Australian to register centuries in both innings of the Ashes Test. He also surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries.

Chasing 398, England were bundled out for 146 runs as Lyon scalped six wickets.

Australia and England would now face each other in the second Test match in Ashes from August 18 at Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)