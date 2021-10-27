Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: 4 Mumbai players test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Four players of Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy team on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and were forced to withdraw from the squad hours before they took off to take part in the tournament.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side was on its way to Guwahati on Wednesday morning when the players were found to be Covid positive. Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani and Sairaj Patil were found to be Covid positive at the Mumbai airport.