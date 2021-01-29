Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arun Karthik's 89 nout takes TN into final

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Arun Karthik's unbeaten 89 off just 54 balls propelled Tamil Nadu to their second successive final of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets here on Friday.

An 89-run partnership between Karthik (9x4s, 3x6s) and captain Dinesh Karthik (26 off 17, 3x4s) for the fourth wicket helped Tamil Nadu chase down a target with eight balls to spare. Rajasthan scored 154 for nine wickets in 20 overs and Tamil Nadu overhauled the target and finished at 158 for three wickets in 18.4 overs.