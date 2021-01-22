Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka to take on Punjab in 1st Q/F on Jan 26

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Karnataka will face Punjab in the first quarter-final of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on January 26.

The second quarter-final will be played between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh on the same day.

On January 27, Haryana and Baroda will take on each other in the third quarter-final while Rajasthan and Bihar will square off in the fourth quarter-final clash on the same day.