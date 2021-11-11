T20 WC, 2nd SF: As team, we are proud of our journey, says Mohammad Hafeez

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that his side is physically and mentally ready for the second semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Australia in Dubai on Thursday.



Australia and Pakistan will square off in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium.

"As a team, we are proud of our journey. We are mentally and physically ready for this match. The pressure is the game. Different guys are taking responsibility and the guys are responding really well, which is why this team is very special. We are very relaxed, we have prepared ourselves very well and are very confident in looking forward to the challenge," said Hafeez before the game.

"Pressure is always high in ICC events. People want you to win no matter what. We have done a great job so far and hopefully, we will continue with this momentum in the next two games," he added.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. While Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five, Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches. (ANI)

