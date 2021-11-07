T20 WC: Ashwin prays for Afghanistan's victory against New Zealand

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and prayed for Afghanistan's victory in their Sunday's match against New Zealand.India's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals rely completely on Afghanistan. The Nabi-led side needs to defeat New Zealand for the Men in Blue to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals.India and Namibia will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.If Afghanistan defeats the Kiwis, then India needs to beat Namibia and it will then come down to the net run rate between these three teams involved. (ANI)